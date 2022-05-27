Oak Street Health initiated with a Buy at Stifel
May 27, 2022 11:42 AM ETOSHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stifel analyst Craig Jones initiated coverage of Oak Street Health (OSH +5.9%) with a Buy rating and $25 price target.
- Oak Street Health is a fully at-risk primary care provider network serving the Medicare market, meaning that it is in charge of providing a member primary care and is also financially at risk for a patient's health insurance.
- The Co. is targeting a compound annual revenue growth rate in low 40s over the next three years.
- Since the start of 2022, Oak Street Health shares fell around 44%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 68%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says to Buy.