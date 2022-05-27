Victoria's Secret contributes to settlement for Thai garment workers

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO -3.1%) is contributing to a $8.3M settlement being paid out to workers in Thailand that were fired during the pandemic without being given severance pay.

The Brilliant Alliance factory was closed in March of 2021 when COVID restrictions were announced, which began a long battle for the workers in seeking out severance pay. Labor activists in the region said the incident was one of hundreds of cases of wage theft in the garment industry during the COVID shutdown.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is reported to have a loan arrangement with Brilliant Alliance Thai Global's owner to help finance the settlement. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which owns the Lane Bryant and Torrid brands, is reported to have not contributed to the settlement.

The settlement is seen as potentially setting a precedent for global apparel brands to better protect the rights of workers in their supply chains.

Shares of VSCO are down 22.25% on a year-to-date basis, but have outperformed broad retails ETFs.