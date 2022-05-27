Big Lots (NYSE:BIG -9.1%) could be in for more big declines yet, according to J.P. Morgan.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based retailer reeled on Friday after reporting stark slowdowns in sales and ballooning inventory that will hang over shares for the foreseeable future. Yet, J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Boss is betting on even deeper drops ahead.

He noted that 60% of Big Lots’ (BIG) assortment is tied to Home-related categories that were major pandemic and stimulus beneficiaries. With inflation issues hurting consumers into the year-end, inflated inventory across these categories is likely to crush margins as it necessitates markdowns. These promotional activities are only additive to adverse impacts from wage and freight costs, adding conviction to his “Sell” equivalent rating on shares.

Boss added that building debt also bodes poorly for management as it seeks to right the ship. Taken altogether, the dynamics caused Boss to take down earnings estimates for the quarters ahead. As such, he trimmed his price target on shares from $25 to just $7, well below the nearly $28 marked in midday trading on Friday.

