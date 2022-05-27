American Eagle slides on lowered price target and guidance
May 27, 2022 12:13 PM ETAEOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BMO Capital analyst Daniel Stroller and Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone both lowered the firm's price target on American Eagle (AEO -4.0%) to $15 from $23 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss has also downgraded American Eagle to Neutral from Overweight with a $15 price target.
- The Co.'s Q1 earnings miss was the result of an "overly optimistic plan" and the strong comparisons driven by stimulus and pent-up demand.
- For Q2, the Co. said it expects topline growth to trend similarly to the Q1, reflecting higher markdowns to clear through spring inventory, higher freight costs and the impact of the supply chain acquisitions.
- It has also lowered its outlook for the year and now expects revenue up in the low single digits compared to Fiscal 2021.
- Since the start of 2022, American Eagle shares fell around 47%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 63%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Hold.