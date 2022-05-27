BlackBerry jumps 7% on partnership with Google Chrome
May 27, 2022 12:19 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- BlackBerry stock (NYSE:BB) has jumped 6.7% in response to a partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on its Chrome operating system and browser.
- The companies have launched Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) - offering BlackBerry's UEM support for the range of devices running the Chrome OS and browser.
- That boosts BlackBerry UEM's Serviceable Available Market, the companies say, and the integration is featured on Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.
- Alphabet shares have also moved steadily toward session highs at midday: (GOOG) +3.5%; (GOOGL) +3.5%.
- The integration is now in customer trials, and will be globally available in July.