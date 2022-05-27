Reata extends gains as Citi welcomes regulatory win for lead asset
May 27, 2022 12:20 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Plano, Texas-based Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is trading higher for the second straight session on Friday as Citi welcomes the company’s recent announcement of the FDA’s Priority Review granted for its marketing application for omaveloxolone in Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
- The designation is in line with the firm’s expectations for the candidate, Citi said, noting that omaveloxolone, one of Reata’s (RETA) lead assets, is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) and FA is a condition with no approved therapies, currently.
- “….we believe the news of NDA acceptance with Priority Review will facilitate entry of new investors into the stock who were concerned about filing nonacceptance tail risk,” the analysts write, adding that notably, the FDA has not identified any potential review issues so far.
- Citing a further de-risked path to omaveloxolone approval, the firm raises the probability of success for the therapy, and therefore lifts the price target for Reata (RETA) to $46 from $43 per share.
- The company has an average per share target of $56.78 on Wall Street currently.