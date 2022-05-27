Toyota lowers June production target again over coronavirus shutdowns
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) +0.17% cuts global production plan for June second time in a week now targeting 800,000 vehicles, down from prior output plan of 850,000 units.
- The automaker said the reason for production cut is the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
- On Tuesday, the company lowered its production target by 100,000 to 850,000 vehicles, citing the semiconductor shortage as the major reason for reduced output expectation for June.
- Toyota said it still expects to produce 9.7 million vehicles worldwide in the current financial year, though there is a "possibility" that estimate could be lower.
