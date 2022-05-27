Hot Stocks: Cannabis stocks CGC, ACB plunge; BIG drops on earnings; ULTA rises

May 27, 2022 12:42 PM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC), ACBBIG, ULTABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

commodity price increse oil steel bdi make inflation risk asset going to bear market

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis stocks Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) were among the standout decliners in Friday's intraday trading. CGC dropped on earnings news, while a financing plan sparked a nearly 40% decline in ACB.

Meanwhile, Big Lots (BIG) continued the recent focus on retail stocks. The chain of low-price stores saw its shares plunge following a disappointing earnings report.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) had the opposite reaction to its quarterly update. The beauty products retailer rallied on Street-topping earnings and revenue.

Decliners

Canopy Growth (CGC) endured significant selling pressure after posting a substantial loss for its latest quarter. The cannabis firm's revenue also suffered, with the top-line figure plunging almost 25% from last year.

CGC noted that it has undergone a previously announced restructuring, in an attempt to reach profitability. Following the earnings report, shares dropped about 14% in intraday trading.

Fellow cannabis player Aurora Cannabis (ACB) represented another standout decliner in midday action, plunging 39% after increasing a financing deal. ACB amended the terms of bought-deal financing, increasing the amount to $150M from $125M.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news sparked a decline in Big Lots (BIG). Shares of the low-price retailer declined 9% after the company announced a surprise loss for its latest quarter.

The company's revenue plunged 15%, dragged down by a 17% retreat in comparable sales. Gross margins also contracted, with BIG predicting significant promotional activity ahead.

Gainer

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) saw a midday rally following the release of better-than-expected earnings news. The beauty products retailer reported earnings that exceeded analysts' consensus by more than 40%.

Revenue jumped 21% to $2.34B, topping projections by $220B. The company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year. Bolstered by the financial figures, ULTA climbed almost 10%.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.