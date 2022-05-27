Genetech's glofitamab demonstrates durable complete response in large B-cell lymphoma

May 27, 2022 12:50 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Genentech headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A phase 2 study found that Genetech's bispecific antibody glofitamab led to high and durable complete response ("CR") rates in heavily pre-treated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.
  • The phase 2 expansion study included a median follow-up of 12 months and patients who were on a median of three prior therapies.
  • Results indicated that 39.4% of patients achieved a CR, the primary endpoint. Also, 51.6% achieved an overall response, the secondary endpoint.
  • In addition, 77.6% of complete responses were durable and ongoing at one year.
  • Cytokine release syndrome, the most common adverse event, occurred in 63% of participants but was mostly low grade.
  • The data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the parent company of Genentech, recently won European Commission approval of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in previously untreated patients.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.