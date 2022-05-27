Genetech's glofitamab demonstrates durable complete response in large B-cell lymphoma
May 27, 2022 12:50 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A phase 2 study found that Genetech's bispecific antibody glofitamab led to high and durable complete response ("CR") rates in heavily pre-treated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.
- The phase 2 expansion study included a median follow-up of 12 months and patients who were on a median of three prior therapies.
- Results indicated that 39.4% of patients achieved a CR, the primary endpoint. Also, 51.6% achieved an overall response, the secondary endpoint.
- In addition, 77.6% of complete responses were durable and ongoing at one year.
- Cytokine release syndrome, the most common adverse event, occurred in 63% of participants but was mostly low grade.
- The data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting.
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the parent company of Genentech, recently won European Commission approval of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in previously untreated patients.