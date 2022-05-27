CBL Properties to redeem $335M outstanding senior notes due 2029

May 27, 2022 12:52 PM ETCBL & ASSOCS PPTIES INC (CBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) will fully redeem all $335M outstanding 10% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 on June 7, 2022.
  • The redemption will be funded using proceeds from a new $360M non-recourse loan to be secured by a pool of high-quality outparcels and open-air centers.
  • The transaction is conditioned upon the receipt by the issuer (CBL's wholly-owned subsidiary CBL & Associates Holdco II) of net cash proceeds from the new financing.
  • CEO Stephen Lebovitz stated: "Following the redemption of the remaining outstanding 10% Notes, the corporate guaranty is eliminated, free cash flow is improved through a reduction in interest expense, and we will have more than $75 million in estimated unencumbered NOI, providing meaningful future financial flexibility. With more than $335 million of cash on hand at first quarter-end and considerable ongoing generation of free cash flow from operations, we are extremely well-positioned to pursue opportunities that will return excellent value to our shareholders."
