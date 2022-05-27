Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) +2.5% in Friday's trading as TD Securities upgraded shares to Speculative Buy from Hold with a C$2.50 price target, after pulling back alongside the price of uranium, which has surrendered nearly all gains that were driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Spot uranium prices have shed 29% to ~$45.50/lb from mid-April's multiyear high $63.75/lb, largely mirroring the broader selloff in equities and commodities, but TD analyst Craig Hutchison expects higher uranium prices over the next several years as utilities seek to de-risk and reposition their nuclear fuel supply chains away from Russian supply in an already tightly supplied market.

Hutchison said Russia's actions have highlighted energy security, further bolstering the case for nuclear power, which should benefit developers such as Denison (DNN) that have projects located in stable jurisdictions.

Denison Mines (DNN) is "well-suited to leverage its large holdings and refining capabilities with the coming resurgence of the nuclear industry," Another Mountain's Rock Investing writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.