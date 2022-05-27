U.S. drilling rigs tick lower, snapping nine-week winning streak

May 27, 2022 1:10 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)OLEM, OILK, NRGU, USOI, DBO, USL, SCO, UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 727, snapping nine consecutive weekly gains, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 574, while gas rigs gained 1 to 151 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 341.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 70 in the first 18 weeks of the year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.