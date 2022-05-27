Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 727, snapping nine consecutive weekly gains, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 574, while gas rigs gained 1 to 151 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 341.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 70 in the first 18 weeks of the year.