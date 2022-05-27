U.S. drilling rigs tick lower, snapping nine-week winning streak
May 27, 2022 1:10 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)OLEM, OILK, NRGU, USOI, DBO, USL, SCO, UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 727, snapping nine consecutive weekly gains, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest survey.
Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 574, while gas rigs gained 1 to 151 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous.
Rigs targeting crude oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 341.
Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 70 in the first 18 weeks of the year.