Zimmer Biomet cut to Hold at Needham on growth concerns
May 27, 2022 1:13 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Needham downgraded Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Hold from Buy, projecting Warsaw, Indiana-based maker of musculoskeletal reconstruction products to lag peers in terms of revenue and earnings growth.
- The firm projects the growth trajectory of the company as well as that of the reconstruction market to revert to low-single digits after better than normal growth in 1Q 2022.
- This month, Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) 1Q 2022 financials exceeded expectations partly due to COVID recovery.
- Notably, Needham said that the company has been losing market share in its hip and knee business and added: “…..we're not sure what will reverse this trend."
- The analysts project continuing inflationary pressures to hurt the company’s gross margins well into 2023 slowing the EPS growth until at least 2024.
- With revenue and EPS growth of the company trailing those of rivals, P/E multiple expansion is unlikely even as Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) trades at a sizable discount to large-cap peers, the analysts added.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings, author ratings, and Wall Street ratings flag Hold ratings for the company.