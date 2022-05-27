In the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, a congressional committee has launched an investigation into gun manufacturers.

In a press release filed on Friday, the Committee on Oversight and Reform reported it had mailed letters to a number of manufacturers “requesting information regarding their manufacture, marketing, and sales of firearms used in mass shootings” ahead of a hearing scheduled for June 8.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI +1.9%), Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, Sig Sauer, and Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR +0.2%) were reported to be in receipt of the letters.

“Our country faces an epidemic of gun violence, which is now the leading cause of death for children in the United States,” wrote Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney in a statement aimed at each of the aforementioned companies. “Despite decades of rising gun deaths and mass murders using assault weapons, your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians, reaping a profit from the deaths of innocent Americans.”

While the chairwoman added “the Committee respects the rights of law-abiding Americans under the Second Amendment”, she called the conduct of firearm manufacturers “irresponsible”

The committee expects initial responses from each of the firms by June 2.

Other firms potentially impacted include: Česká zbrojovka Group, Vista Outdoor (VSTO), FN Herstal, Olin Corporation (OLN), Ammo, Inc. (POWW), American Outdoor Brands (AOUT), Heckler & Koch, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Springfield Armory, Savage Arms, Beretta Holdings, Carl Walther GmbH Sportwaffen, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH), Taurus International, and Glock among others.