KE Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2022 1:17 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-126.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-44.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BEKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.