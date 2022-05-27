Huazhu Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2022 1:17 PM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.78M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HTHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.