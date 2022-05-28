Tech Roundup: Twitter dealings and lots of earnings stoke investors' enthusiasm

Earnings reports from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) garnered a lot of attention from investors last week, but the ongoing saga involving Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Elon Musk still found a way to remain in the sights of many on Wall Street and elsewhere.

Twitter (TWTR) held its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, and, unfortunately for those hoping for some real fireworks, Musk didn't make an appearance at the virtual gathering. In fact, after going through the details, and the motions, of a handful of shareholder and company proposals, Twitter (TWTR) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal put the kibosh on any talk about Musk's $44B acquisition.

Agrawal said on Wednesday that the company "cannot discuss the transaction today." And that was that.

After Twitter's (TWTR) shareholder meeting, Musk said in an amended Securities and Exchange Committee filing that he had raised his equity commitment to the acquisition to $33.5B.

Speaking of the SEC, the regulatory body said it was giving more scrutiny to potential irregularities in Musk's filings related to his original disclosure in April that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

The day after Twitter's (TWTR) shareholders meeting, a company investor filed suit against Musk, and the company, accusing Musk of market manipulation to drive down the price of the deal.

And by the end of the week, Twitter (TWTR) said it had rejected the resignation of board member Egon Durban, despite Twitter (TWTR) shareholders voting against Durban remaining as a company director.

A year of notable acquisitions around the tech sector continued to roll on, as Broadcom (AVGO) said it had reached a deal to acquire VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock. And videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) completed its $12.7B deal for Zynga.

Sony (SONY) said it would take steps to broaden out its gaming portfolio, and push more games toward PC and mobile platforms. Meanwhile, Sony (SONY) also said it would ramp up production of its PlayStation 5 gaming console.

One of the most highly watched earnings reports of the week came from graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), as analysts raised concerns about the company's gaming business and revenue outlook. However, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said on a conference call that his company's gaming dynamics were "really solid" and should remain intact for the foreseeable future.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) had a good week, as the company reported upbeat quarterly results, and a positive outlook, that staved off some concerns about its business being negatively impacted by reductions in remote and hybrid working environments.

Chinese Internet giant Alibaba (BABA) flexed its muscles, as its shares surged almost 15%, Thursday, after its strong results and outlook suggested it was weathering the recent spate of Covid-related shutdowns in parts of China. Along with Ailbaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) also did well following its latest results, and DiDi Global (DIDI) got a lift after it said it had taken another step toward delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

Chinese stocks, on the whole, benefitted from comments from Premier Li Keqiang, who said that the Beijing government should push ahead with steps to stabilize China's economy.

Dell Technologies (DELL) turned in better-than-expected first-quarter results on the back of strong consumer and enterprise tech sales. Investors sent Dell's (DELL) shares up as much at 18% on Friday in reaction to the company's upbeat report and outlook.

And, on Friday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares rose more than 3%, to help it edge past Saudi Aramco and reclaim the title of world's most-valuable company, with a $2.4T market cap.