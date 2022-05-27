People are going out again - these stocks are soaring

Coty (COTY +5.3%), Estee Lauder (EL +4.0%), L'Oreal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF +5.3%), Beauty Health Company (SKIN +4.2%), Inter Parfums (IPAR +3.8%), Honest Company (HNST +5.1%) and Revlon (REV +7.4%) knocked out big gains on Friday after both e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF +5.7%) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA +10.5%) reported strong earnings this week.

ELF reported sales growth of 13% on strong makeup consumption trends. The retailer also said it saw elasticity with prices increases not crimping demand.

While ELF lapped the stimulus boost to consumer spending from a year ago, a quarter with more social events and less mask wearing led to makeup sales being strong.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) saw double-digit comparable sales across all major categories to boost confidence that the cosmetics category could see momentum continue to build in the summer months.

Sally Beauty (SBH +3.0%) followed its cosmetics peers higher on Friday as well.

Read a breakdown on ELF's earnings report and ULTA's earnings report.