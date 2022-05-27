iClick Interactive shows a price dip after Q1 results

  • iClick Interactive (NASDAQ:ICLK -6.2%) Q1 shows a revenue drop of 29% to $47.38M, misses consensus by $6.39M.
  • The decline was mainly due to the decrease in revenue from Marketing Solutions, which was partially offset by the increase in revenue from Enterprise Solutions.
  • Revenue from Marketing Solutions declined to $31.7M vs. $54.8M last year.
  • Revenue from Enterprise Solutions grew to $15.7M, up ~34% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit was $16M, compared with $19.5M, mainly due to the decline in Marketing Solutions segment, which was partially offset by the growth from Enterprise Solutions segment.
  • Gross profit margin was improved to 33.8% 2022 from 29.4% Y/Y primarily as a result of our resource allocation to and rising contribution from the higher-margin Enterprise Solutions business.
  • Operating loss was $9.6M, compared with $6.4M prior, as a result of the decrease in gross profit.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.4M, compared with earnings of $3.6M.
  • Adjusted net loss was $5.5M, compared with an adjusted net income of $0.6MM.
  • Gross billing was $99.9M compared with $200M, primarily as a result of the decline in gross billing from Marketing Solutions segment, which was partially offset by the increase in gross billing from Enterprise Solutions segment.
  • More insight in company presentation:

