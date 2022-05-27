Paramount's 'Top Gun: Maverick' could bring Cruise high-flying mark

May 27, 2022 2:38 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAADIS, AMC, CNNWF, CNK, IMAX, MCS, RDI, CPXGF, NCMIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Top Gun: Maverick finally opens after two years of delay

Marvel's ruled the movies in May; now it's Maverick's turn.

Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) zoom into theaters for the holiday weekend, bringing a sequel to Cruise's 1986 hit 36 years after the fact (and after a couple of years of COVID-19 pandemic delays).

And the movie is sure to displace the three-week-old Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS) atop the box-office gross charts; the question is whether it does in a historic manner.

Paramount isn't fooling around with its plans: The film is opening on 4,732 screens in North America, the widest opening count in history. And Top Gun: Maverick is drawing some of 2022's best reviews.

The film drew $19.3 million in Thursday previews, another indicator toward the higher end of its expected range for the long weekend. Paramount stock is higher Friday: (PARA) +4%; (PARAA) +3.4%.

Cruise - arguably the biggest box-office star of his generation and among all-timers - has surprisingly never opened a movie to $100 million-plus over a three-day weekend. That streak might just fall, and given the extra holiday day, Top Gun: Maverick may challenge for the best Memorial Day weekend ever. That honor is held by Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, which drew $139 million over the holiday weekend in May 2007.

The biggest opening for Cruise in absolute dollars was War of the Worlds, which drew $64.9 million in 2005. In inflation-adjusted terms, his best opener was Mission: Impossible II, which opened to $57.8 million in 2000 (about $97 million in today's inflated dollars).

In 1986 - a different box-office era - predecessor Top Gun opened to $8.2 million, or just under $22 million in today's dollars. The film went on to a cumulative domestic gross of $180.3 million, and a worldwide total of $357.3 million.

Taking on the enviable task of counter-programming Cruise is The Bob's Burgers Movie (DIS), 20th Century Studios' big-screen version of the popular animated TV show, which is looking to hit double-digit millions of dollars for the weekend - on whichever screens aren't already showing Cruise's film.

Cinema tickers looking for another weekend score: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.