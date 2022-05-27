Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said on Friday it has resumed operations at its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant in Norway and is preparing to restart LNG production, following a 20-month outage due to a fire in September 2020.

The restart is welcome news for the natural gas market, which is searching for alternatives to Russian supplies.

Hammerfest, Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, can process 18.4M cm/day of gas when fully operational, ~5% of Norway's gas export capacity.

The plant liquefies gas piped in from the offshore Snohvit field, 100 miles away in the Barents Sea, which was forced to shut down because of the facility's closure.

