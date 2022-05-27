What to expect from ChargePoint Holdings Q1 2023 Earnings
May 27, 2022 3:02 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.05M (+87.7% Y/Y).
- The company reported mixed results in Q4 with revenue growth of 90% Y/Y.
- The company has boosted FY2023 revenue outlook in the range of $450M to $500M (vs. consensus of $462.94M) from prior outlook of $235M to $240M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.
- The company has lost more than 75% of its value from its massive bull trap in 2020.
- SA quant rating system grades the stock as Sell where as Wall Street Analysts looks optimistic with a Buy rating.
- Read the most recent analysis on the stock here.