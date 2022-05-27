What to expect from ChargePoint Holdings Q1 2023 Earnings

May 27, 2022 3:02 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.05M (+87.7% Y/Y).
  • The company reported mixed results in Q4 with revenue growth of 90% Y/Y.
  • The company has boosted FY2023 revenue outlook in the range of $450M to $500M (vs. consensus of $462.94M) from prior outlook of $235M to $240M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.
  • The company has lost more than 75% of its value from its massive bull trap in 2020.
  • SA quant rating system grades the stock as Sell where as Wall Street Analysts looks optimistic with a Buy rating.
