Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR) has filed a complaint against Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in U.S. District Court, accusing the company of violating patents covering "haptic" effects in augmented reality and virtual reality.

Immersion says that Meta's AR/VR products, including the popular Meta Quest 2 headset, infringe six of its patents covering haptic effects (that is, touch feedback technology).

It's looking both to enjoin Meta from further infringement, and to "recover a reasonable royalty" for the alleged infringement.

"While we are pleased to see that Meta recognizes the value of haptics and has adopted our haptic technology in its AR/VR systems as part of its multi-billion dollar effort to create the metaverse and generate revenue streams through the sales of hardware, games and other virtual assets, and advertisements, it is important for us to protect our business against infringement of our intellectual property to preserve the investments that we have made in our technology," says Immersion CEO/General Counsel Francis Jose.

Immersion stock (IMMR) is up 5.6% to its highest point since January; Meta stock (FB) is up 1.7% amid a large-cap tech recovery Friday.