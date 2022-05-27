The shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are trading higher for the third straight session on Friday in solidarity with makers of monkeypox vaccines and therapeutics after molecular diagnostics company announced its contribution to address the virus outbreak.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) said Thursday that it completed the principal design work for a PCR-based test targeted at the virus. “….We look forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection," Chief Executive Dwight Egan said.

On Thursday, the rival test maker, Abbott (ABT), announced it started the development work for a monkeypox test. Swiss pharma Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) has already introduced three PCR-based test kits to detect the virus.

So far, there are reports of over 300 confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases in about 20 countries outside the regions the virus was previously spreading.

Reports of a potential common purchasing agreement in Europe to procure monkeypox therapeutics and vaccines have lifted the shares of companies with exposure to the area.

SIGA Technologies (SIGA), Chimerix (CMRX), Emergent BioSolutions (EBS), Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) are among notable gainers.