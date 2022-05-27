That escalated quickly - Iran captures two Greek oil tankers
May 27, 2022
- One month ago, Greek authorities impounded an Iranian ship operated by Russian crew members, the oil (USO) onboard was confiscated by US authorities.
- Earlier this week, the US announced sanctions against an Iranian oil-smuggling network "backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation government."
- And Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard "seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," according to a statement from the Guard.
- While any aggression in the Straight of Hormuz is sure to catch energy investor's (XLE) attention, there's a long list of flare ups in the Gulf that have not resulted into sustained transportation restrictions.
- However, the increased tensions between Washington and Tehran could spell the end for ongoing Iranian nuclear negotiations; when paired with increased enforcement of export sanctions, the failure to reach a deal could impact summer supply balances by up to 1.5mb/d.