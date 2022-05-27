That escalated quickly - Iran captures two Greek oil tankers

May 27, 2022 3:17 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor20 Comments

American And Iranian Flag Pair

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • One month ago, Greek authorities impounded an Iranian ship operated by Russian crew members, the oil (USO) onboard was confiscated by US authorities.
  • Earlier this week, the US announced sanctions against an Iranian oil-smuggling network "backed by senior levels of the Russian Federation government."
  • And Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard "seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," according to a statement from the Guard.
  • While any aggression in the Straight of Hormuz is sure to catch energy investor's (XLE) attention, there's a long list of flare ups in the Gulf that have not resulted into sustained transportation restrictions.
  • However, the increased tensions between Washington and Tehran could spell the end for ongoing Iranian nuclear negotiations; when paired with increased enforcement of export sanctions, the failure to reach a deal could impact summer supply balances by up to 1.5mb/d.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.