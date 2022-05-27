What's in store for Salesforce.com's Q1 Earnings?
May 27, 2022
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-22.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.38B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- During mid-May, the stock dropped despite an upgrade by Roth Capital.
- A look at CRM's Q4 earnings beat and analyst praises.
- Among competitors, Abode declined after weak Q2 guidance; SAP SE missed earnings estimates and beat on topline estimates; Intuit climbed after strong results and FY guidance boost.