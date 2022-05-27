HP Fiscal Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 27, 2022 3:19 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.19B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Ratings: Citi downgraded HP shares to Neutral from Buy, noting a declining PC market due to rising supply chain challenges and Covid-related lockdowns in China.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system flags a Strong Buy on HP stock while SA Authors have a Buy. Wall Street analysts, on an average, give a Hold rating.
- Media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.
- Earlier this month, investment firm Citi said HP Inc. (HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL) were the companies most at risk if China replaces foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives.