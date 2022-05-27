Robinhood Markets strikes deal on disputes over March 2020 outages - Bloomberg
May 27, 2022 3:28 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ:HOOD) attorneys on Friday have reached a deal to settle speculators' lawsuits regarding outages on its trading platform that took place in March 2020, Bloomberg reported, citing a federal court filing dated Thursday.
- Details of the settlement were not disclosed, Bloomberg said.
- “Once final details are resolved, and within 60 days of this notice, the parties will file a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement,” the lawyers said in the filing, as reported by Bloomberg.
- At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some investors had sued Robinhood (HOOD) because the trading outages disabled them from trading shares of popular high-beta stocks, commonly known as meme stocks.
- The news comes after Robinhood (HOOD) in February 2021 discussed options with Finra about potentially settling an investigation into its March 2020 outages and its options trading practices.
- Meanwhile, Robinhood (HOOD +12.0%) stock is climbing as traders embrace a week-long period of risk-on price action.
- In mid-March, Robinhood settled with Vermont regulators over trading platform outages.