May 27, 2022 3:52 PM ETN-able, Inc. (NABL)SWI, MSPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • N-Able (NYSE:NABL) rose 2% at least partly amid a report that the cloud-based software solutions company could become an acquisition target.
  • N-Able may be a potential takeover candidate after it was spun out of Silver Lake and Thoma-Bravo backed Solarwinds (SWI) last July, according to an earlier Dealreporter item. N-Able is viewed as a target after peer Datto Holding (MSP) agreed to be acquired by Kaseya for $35.50/share last month.
  • The Kaseya CEO told Dealreporter that he thought there may have as been as many as 10 or 15 bidders for Datto (MSP). That may be a good sign for N-Able (NABL) as far bidder appetite is concerned.
  • N-Able (NABL) shares have dropped almost 32% since the company was spun out from Solarwinds in July.
  • RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria wrote in a note last month that he viewed N-Able (NABL) as potential takeover target for a private equity firm.
