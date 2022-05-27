N-Able gains partly on speculation that it could be an acquisition candidate
May 27, 2022 3:52 PM ETN-able, Inc. (NABL)SWI, MSPBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- N-Able (NYSE:NABL) rose 2% at least partly amid a report that the cloud-based software solutions company could become an acquisition target.
- N-Able may be a potential takeover candidate after it was spun out of Silver Lake and Thoma-Bravo backed Solarwinds (SWI) last July, according to an earlier Dealreporter item. N-Able is viewed as a target after peer Datto Holding (MSP) agreed to be acquired by Kaseya for $35.50/share last month.
- The Kaseya CEO told Dealreporter that he thought there may have as been as many as 10 or 15 bidders for Datto (MSP). That may be a good sign for N-Able (NABL) as far bidder appetite is concerned.
- N-Able (NABL) shares have dropped almost 32% since the company was spun out from Solarwinds in July.
- RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria wrote in a note last month that he viewed N-Able (NABL) as potential takeover target for a private equity firm.