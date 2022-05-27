Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.90 from last Friday's close

May 27, 2022
  • This week's DOE inventory updated showed a surprise draw of 5.3mb in oil and oil products (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to flat week on week passenger volumes, and volumes down ~7% from 2019 levels (JETS).
  • Delta (DAL) announced expectations for a 25% year-on-year increase in passenger volumes over the holiday weekend; TSA checkpoint data pointed to ridership up ~31% year on year this week.
  • Japan "mulling" resuming foreign tourist entry in June.
  • The EU Commission President said Europe would be unlikely to reach a deal on a Russian oil embargo this week, as Hungary suggested an embargo would "risk dismantling EU unity."
  • Biden made plans to remove summertime gasoline blending mandates.
  • The White House raised the idea of burning the home heating oil reserve to fend off a diesel shortage, the reserve is ~1mb/d.
  • The US announced new sanctions on an Iranian oil smuggling network.
  • US officials involved in the Iran nuclear negotiations indicated the deal is "tenuous."
  • The UK announced plans for a 25% windfall tax on the oil and gas sector, threatening to strand Rosebank, Clair South and Cambo developments.
  • Russian oil exports fell 170kb/d MoM in the first 24 days of May, but remain above pre-war levels.
  • Russian oil product exports fell, and remain ~400kb/d below seasonal averages.
  • Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field fell ~220kb/d on maintenance.
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count fell by 2 on the week.
  • Chevron's (CVX) license to operate in Venezuela was renewed.
