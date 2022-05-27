Baby formula being sent from Danone and Bubs Australia to address shortage
May 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETDanone S.A. (GPDNF), DANOYABTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA said that baby formula is being imported from Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) (OTCQX:GPDNF) and Bubs Australia to address the ongoing shortage.
- Danone's Nutricia business is supplying ~500K cans while Bubs Australia is providing at least 1.25M cans of its products.
- The current shortage is a consequence of the shutdown of an Abbott (ABT) baby formula plant in Michigan. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf earlier this week said that Abbott (ABT) CEO Robert Ford told him that the facility would be running again in early June.