BM Technologies receives NYSE non-compliance letter
May 27, 2022 4:14 PM ETBM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) said on Friday it had received a non-compliance letter from the New York Stock Exchange as it had failed to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31.
- The company said it expects to file the Form 10-Q within the next 60 days. NYSE gives six months to companies to file the Form 10-Q.
- The company said it was unable to file its quarterly report as BDO USA resigned as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company on May 10.
- "The Company’s Audit Committee has commenced the process of selecting an independent registered public accounting firm to replace BDO with targeted engagement in June 2022," the company said.