Nasdaq sends notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition over non-compliance with listing rules

  • Nasdaq sent a notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMAPU) over non-compliance with its listing rules.
  • The special purpose acquisition company failed to timely file its Q1 report on Form 10-Q and remained delinquent in filing its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The company said the notification will have no immediate effect on the listing or trading of its securities.
  • The company has until Jun. 20 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • Source: Press Release
