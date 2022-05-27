Nasdaq sends notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition over non-compliance with listing rules
May 27, 2022 4:14 PM ETSportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. Units (SMAPU), SMAP, SMAPWBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq sent a notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMAPU) over non-compliance with its listing rules.
- The special purpose acquisition company failed to timely file its Q1 report on Form 10-Q and remained delinquent in filing its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The company said the notification will have no immediate effect on the listing or trading of its securities.
- The company has until Jun. 20 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- Source: Press Release