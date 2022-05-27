Nasdaq sends non-compliance notice to Foresight Autonomous over minimum bid price requirement
May 27, 2022 4:27 PM ETForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq has sent a written notice to Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) over non-compliance with its listing rules.
- The closing bid price for the technology company's American Depositary Shares, or ADS, was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
- The company has until Nov. 21 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- The company's ADS must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.
- The compliance period may be extended on the fulfillment of certain conditions.
- The ADS will continue to be listed and traded, unaffected by the receipt of the written notice, during this period.
- Source: Press Release