Nasdaq sends non-compliance notice to Foresight Autonomous over minimum bid price requirement

May 27, 2022 4:27 PM ETForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Transportation and technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). Mobility as a service.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nasdaq has sent a written notice to Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) over non-compliance with its listing rules.
  • The closing bid price for the technology company's American Depositary Shares, or ADS, was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
  • The company has until Nov. 21 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company's ADS must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.
  • The compliance period may be extended on the fulfillment of certain conditions.
  • The ADS will continue to be listed and traded, unaffected by the receipt of the written notice, during this period.
  • Source: Press Release
