Colliers International Group increases credit facility to $1.5B

  • Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) increased its unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility for a new five-year term maturing in May 2027.
  • The prior credit facility had a maturity of April 2024.
  • Borrowing capacity under the new credit facility has been increased to $1.5B, up from $1B.
  • Financial covenants remain unchanged.
  • “The new Credit Facility provides us with additional capacity and greater flexibility as we continue to execute on our growth plan and will be used to fund both existing operations and strategic acquisitions globally,” said Christian Mayer, CFO.
