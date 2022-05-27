Why did Canopy Growth stock go down today? 4Q earnings miss

Canopy Growth (CGC) were among notable decliners in the cannabis space on Friday after the Canadian Licensed Producer missed Street expectations with its 4Q financials for fiscal 2022.

Net revenue reached C$111.8M compared to C$131.6M in the consensus, indicating ~25% decline from the preceding quarter, while EBITDA loss widened ~30% YoY to C$121.8M compared to C$65.3M estimated by analysts.

However, Chief Executive David Klein defended the performance, noting that the company has “a clear path to profitability in Canada” amid an ongoing shift to premium brands.

“We took actions in the quarter to reduce costs so that we can get to that profitability number,” Klein remarked in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Television.

He attributed the weak financials to a shift away from low-priced value brands towards mainstream ones as the company’s value-priced segment made up 44% of the topline in 4Q FY22 compared to 68% a year ago.

Canopy Growth (CGC) generated C$205.3M from Canadian recreational cannabis for the full year, making up ~39% of C$520.3M total net revenue. Klein said that the company’s U.S. brands have not fully consolidated in the financials.

“If you brought it all together, our top line for the full year would be over C$1 billion, which would make us one of the top players in North America,” he remarked.

While Canopy Growth (CGC) slumped on financials, its Canadian rival Aurora Cannabis (ACB) led today’s cannabis selloff after announcing a bought deal financing worth $150M.