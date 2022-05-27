PS Business Parks 'go-shop' period expires without competing offers

May 27, 2022 4:41 PM ETPS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB), BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • The "go-shop" period under PS Business Parks' (NYSE:PSB) agreement to be acquired by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) expired on Wednesday with the REIT receiving no competing offers, it announced on Friday.
  • PS Business Parks' (PSB) board and its advisers actively solicited acquisition proposals from 43 potentially interested third parties. "To date, none of the third parties contacted by PSB or its financial advisors, or any other third parties, have made competing proposals following the execution of the merger agreement," the company said.
  • The $7.6B all-cash transaction with Blackstone (BX) is expected to close in Q3 2022.
  • In April, Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy PSB for $187.50 per share, to add to its significant investments in real estate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.