Although its still a work in progress, Senator Cynthia Lummis' much-awaited cryptocurrency bill addressed some regulatory blind spots surrounding stablecoins and the taxation of digital assets, according to a draft copy of the bill viewed by The Block on Friday.

The draft focused on which activities would fall under the authority of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"), the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other federal agencies, The Block reported.

"Except as otherwise provided by this section, the [CFTC] shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any agreement, contract, or transaction involving a contract of sale of a digital asset that is offered, solicited, traded, executed, or otherwise dealt in interstate commerce," the draft bill read, as quoted by The Block.

The draft bill also added the term "ancillary asset" -- described as "an intangible asset that is offered, sold, or otherwise provided to a person in connection with the purchase and sale of a security through an arrangement or scheme that constitutes an investment contract -- to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, The Block highlighted.

This kind of asset could also include a digital asset, "as defined in section 9801 of title 31, United States Code, that is used to facilitate the governance of a distributed ledger technology network or decentralized autonomous organization,” according to the preliminary bill.

The move comes after Lummis, an advocate of cryptos, last year had pushed for implementing regulation in the decentralized space to promote further innovation and protect customers.

Looking at the crypto ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.1%) is dipping to $28.8K over the past 24 hours, and ethereum (ETH-USD -3.9%) is falling to $1.75K.

In August 2021, Cynthia Lummis said most senators are not ready to consider crypto laws.