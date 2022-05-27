Why did Livent stock surge today? Lithium prices are skyrocketing

May 27, 2022 4:53 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM), LITSLI, LAC, SGML, ALB, SQMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Battery

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and SQM (SQM) surged to new all-time highs in Friday's trading, leading a strong showing for lithium mining shares (NYSEARCA:LIT) as prices have skyrocketed nearly 500% during the past year thanks to tight supply and rising demand for electric vehicles.

Analysts at Macquarie recently warned of a "a perpetual deficit" in lithium, and Citigroup nearly doubled its price forecast for 2022, saying an "extreme" rally could be coming.

Livent (LTHM) ended +14.2% and SQM (SQM) +5.8%, wrapping up an extraordinary month that lifted shares by 58% and 52%, respectively.

Livent (LTHM) opened a merry month of May for lithium producers by reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and issuing a massive increase in guidance for full-year EBITDA and revenues, pointing to continued strong pricing for lithium.

SQM (SQM) also scored a nearly 12x jump in Q1 net income as revenues quadrupled Y/Y to $2B.

Albemarle (ALB) shares closed +6.2% on Friday to reach a six-month high after starting the week by hiking guidance for the second time this month for full-year profit and sales; the company now foresees FY 2022 sales of $5.8B-$6.2B, compared with its previous outlook for $5.2B-$5.6B.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) ended Friday +6.5%, capping a 26% surge for the week and 73% YTD, as its updated feasibility study valued its proposed Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil at $5.1B.

Lithium Americas (LAC) and Standard Lithium (SLI) have lagged but finished Friday's trading +4% and +7%, respectively.

Seeking Alpha contributor Dilantha De Silva recently selected Livent (LTHM) as his favorite stock among lithium producers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.