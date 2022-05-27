Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and SQM (SQM) surged to new all-time highs in Friday's trading, leading a strong showing for lithium mining shares (NYSEARCA:LIT) as prices have skyrocketed nearly 500% during the past year thanks to tight supply and rising demand for electric vehicles.

Analysts at Macquarie recently warned of a "a perpetual deficit" in lithium, and Citigroup nearly doubled its price forecast for 2022, saying an "extreme" rally could be coming.

Livent (LTHM) ended +14.2% and SQM (SQM) +5.8%, wrapping up an extraordinary month that lifted shares by 58% and 52%, respectively.

Livent (LTHM) opened a merry month of May for lithium producers by reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and issuing a massive increase in guidance for full-year EBITDA and revenues, pointing to continued strong pricing for lithium.

SQM (SQM) also scored a nearly 12x jump in Q1 net income as revenues quadrupled Y/Y to $2B.

Albemarle (ALB) shares closed +6.2% on Friday to reach a six-month high after starting the week by hiking guidance for the second time this month for full-year profit and sales; the company now foresees FY 2022 sales of $5.8B-$6.2B, compared with its previous outlook for $5.2B-$5.6B.

Sigma Lithium (SGML) ended Friday +6.5%, capping a 26% surge for the week and 73% YTD, as its updated feasibility study valued its proposed Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil at $5.1B.

Lithium Americas (LAC) and Standard Lithium (SLI) have lagged but finished Friday's trading +4% and +7%, respectively.

Seeking Alpha contributor Dilantha De Silva recently selected Livent (LTHM) as his favorite stock among lithium producers.