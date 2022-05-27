Metalla Royalty & Streaming agrees with syndicate of agents for at-the-market equity program
May 27, 2022 4:58 PM ETMetalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) entered into a new equity distribution agreement with a syndicate of agents for an at-the-market equity program.
- The agents include BMO Nesbitt Burns (the lead Canadian agent), PI Financial and Scotia Capital as the Canadian agents. BMO Capital Markets (the lead U.S. agent) and Scotia Capital (USA) are the U.S. agents.
- The agreement enables the precious metals company to distribute up to $50M of common shares.
- The company will issue shares to the public under the program from time to time, through the agents.
- Source: Press Release