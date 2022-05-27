Newly public MSP Recovery stock plunges 32%, marking end to volatile first week

MSP Recovery (MSPR) shares tumbled Friday, marking the end of a highly volatile week for the newly public company’s stock.

Shares of the payment recovery company opened at $2.35. They closed at $1.74, down 32% from Thursday’ close.

MSPR went public on Tuesday through a merger deal with SPAC Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II that pegged the combined company with an enterprise value of around $32.6B. The shares closed at $5.06 on Tuesday, down 53% from their pre-merger close of $10.78 on Monday.

The stock has fallen steadily since, ending the week 83% lower than its pre-merger closing price on Monday.

On Thursday, MSPR issued a statement that reaffirmed its 2022 gross revenue guidance and disputed a recent Forbes article about the value of its potentially recoverable claims.

Lionheart and MSPR first announced plans to merge in July 2021.