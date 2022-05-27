Hot Stocks: DELL jumps on earnings; IOVA, SWTX plunge on clinical data; UTHR sets high

The major U.S. equity averages scored another day of notable gains, continuing a rebound that started midway through the week. The Nasdaq led the charge with a 3% advance, as the S&P 500 broke its seven-week-long weekly losing streak.

Tech stocks were among the drivers of Friday's rally, including a surge in Dell (NYSE:DELL). The stock posted a double-digit percentage gain on strong quarterly results.

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics (UTHR) extended its recent gains to set a new 52-week high.

Looking at some of the standout decliners on the session, Iovance (IOVA) lost more than half its value after the company released data from a melanoma study. SpringWorks (SWTX) also came under pressure following the release of clinical data, plunging to a 52-week low.

Standout Gainer

The release of quarterly results spurred buying in Dell (DELL). Shares of the PC and tech services firm soared almost 13% after the firm posted better-than-expected results.

The firm's Street-beating earnings figure was fueled by a nearly 16% rise in its revenue total. The top-line amount reached $26.1B, topping analysts' consensus by nearly $900M.

The company said its infrastructure solutions division, including storage and networking products, saw a 16% revenue increase. Meanwhile, DELL's client solutions unit, including its desktop and laptop operations, experienced a 17% revenue increase.

DELL finished Friday's trading at $49.58, an advance of $5.65 on the session. The advance added to an upswing seen over the previous few days, as the stock has come off a 2022 closing low of $40.05 set on May 20.

Shares have now rebounded about 24% since that level. Still, DELL remains about 13% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Loser

Shares of Iovance (IOVA) fell off a cliff after the company released new data about its lead drug-development candidate, called lifileucel. The stock dropped 53% on the session.

The latest statistics, which covered cohort 4 of a study looking at lifileucel in certain patients with melanoma, showed an objective response rate of 29%. While the company said the results indicated the treatment "may provide meaningful benefit," the ORR came in below the 35% shown in a previous data release for cohort 2.

Investors punished the stock with a decline of $8.10, sending shares to a close of $7.02. IOVA also reached an intraday 52-week low of $6.75.

With the retreat, IOVA dropped below a recent trading range to add to weakness seen late last year. The stock has fallen about 62% over the past six months.

Notable New High

United Therapeutics (UTHR) built on a recent advance, climbing another 5% and setting a fresh 52-week high. Shares have advanced lately thanks to a favorable regulatory decision.

On Monday, UTHR jumped in midday trading, boosted by news that the firm, along with its partner MannKind (MNKD), received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their lung disease therapy Tyvaso DPI.

With the approval, the stock finished Monday's session with a gain of nearly 12%. The stock continued to advance over the next couple sessions. Friday built on that rise, with the stock pushing higher by $11.05 and finishing at $235.83.

This latest upswing was part of a longer-term advance for the stock. With Friday's gain, UTHR finished higher in ten of the previous 12 sessions.

Friday's rally also took the stock to an intraday 52-week high of $236.06. The stock has now climbed almost 32% over the past month.

Notable New Low

The release of clinical trial data sent SpringWorks (SWTX) spiraling, with the stock cratering 40% to reach a new 52-week low.

The company released the initial data from a Phase 1/2 trial of nirogacestat, its lead product candidate. The study looked at the medicine in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The trial, sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), evaluated if the use of nirogacestat, in combination with GSK’s (GSK) antibody drug conjugate BLENREP, led to a similar efficacy and an improved ocular toxicity profile compared to the use of BLENREP as a single agent.

SWTX dropped $12.47 to finish at $18.36. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $13.60. Overall, shares have retreated about 72% so far in 2022.

