Singapore-based investment firm Boustead Wavefront proposes terms for $15M US IPO

Asian investment firm Boustead Wavefront (BOUW) has filed proposed terms for a $15M initial public offering on the US market.

Singapore-based Boustead said in a filing that it plans to offer 3M Class A ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6 per share, which would raise around $15M if priced at the midpoint.

Underwriters would be given a 30-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares. Revere Securities is serving as bookrunner. Boustead has applied to have its shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BOUW.

Boustead provides investment banking services to Asia-based high growth companies. In addition to corporate finance advisory services, the bank also specializes in originating and executing initial public offerings on the Nasdaq and NYSE markets.

For 2021, Boustead reported net income of $637K on revenue of $1.2M.

