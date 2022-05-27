Singapore-based investment firm Boustead Wavefront proposes terms for $15M US IPO

May 27, 2022 5:54 PM ETBOUWBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Asian investment firm Boustead Wavefront (BOUW) has filed proposed terms for a $15M initial public offering on the US market.

Singapore-based Boustead said in a filing that it plans to offer 3M Class A ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6 per share, which would raise around $15M if priced at the midpoint.

Underwriters would be given a 30-day option to buy up to 450K additional shares. Revere Securities is serving as bookrunner. Boustead has applied to have its shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BOUW.

Boustead provides investment banking services to Asia-based high growth companies. In addition to corporate finance advisory services, the bank also specializes in originating and executing initial public offerings on the Nasdaq and NYSE markets.

For 2021, Boustead reported net income of $637K on revenue of $1.2M.

For more on Boustead’s proposed IPO, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Boustead Wavefront Proposes $15M US IPO Terms”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.