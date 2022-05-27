EA's next 'Star Wars Jedi' game set for 2023 launch

May 27, 2022 6:31 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

EA headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has announced the sequel to its Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games. The Respawn Entertainment studio and Lucasfilm Games have announced a 2023 launch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
  • That fills in some detail from January's announcement that EA had started work on three new Star Wars videogames.
  • Respawn was known for developing Fallen Order as well as EA hit Apex Legends.
  • The game is being developed for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and personal computers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.