EA's next 'Star Wars Jedi' game set for 2023 launch
May 27, 2022 6:31 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has announced the sequel to its Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games. The Respawn Entertainment studio and Lucasfilm Games have announced a 2023 launch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
- That fills in some detail from January's announcement that EA had started work on three new Star Wars videogames.
- Respawn was known for developing Fallen Order as well as EA hit Apex Legends.
- The game is being developed for Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and personal computers.