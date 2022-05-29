Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is playing the hits - and the hits delivered eyeballs, as its longtime stalwart Ozark topped streaming ratings by a very long ways.

The first half of Ozark's final season dropped onto Netflix (NFLX) in January and delivered nearly 3 billion minutes streamed. The arrival of the final episodes pushed the series back to 2.575 billion minutes, topping Nielsen's most recently weekly streaming ratings (for April 25-May 1).

That marks the 18th week that Ozark has streamed more than 1 billion minutes since Nielsen began measurement. And the total was more than triple that of the runner-up, also Netflix's: children's-show standby CoComelon, which streamed 767 million minutes.

Netflix again kept up a healthy stretch in the ratings, with its programs taking 9 of the overall top 10 positions. Another of its series wrapping up, Grace and Frankie, was third-best with 701 million minutes streamed, and Disney (NYSE:DIS) landed its Moon Knight at No. 4 after five episodes released, with 681 million minutes.

Rounding out the overall top 10, the rest of these all Netflix (NFLX) shows: No. 5, NCIS (618 million minutes); No. 6, Selling Sunset (584 million); No. 7, Heartland (568 million); No. 8, Better Call Saul (568 million); No. 9, Criminal Minds (511 million); and No. 10, Bridgerton (511 million).

The acquired-series chart was again all Netflix, led by CoComelon, NCIS, Heartland and Better Call Saul. And while Ozark and Grace and Frankie led the original-series chart, Disney's Moon Knight was third there, and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) made an entry at No. 8 with Outer Range (343 million minutes streamed).

The movies chart was again the province of Disney+ (DIS). Encanto and Turning Red topped that list again, with 439 million and 364 million minutes streamed respectively; Disney also saw Moana at No. 5 with 158 million, and Luca at No. 7 with 139 million. Netflix placed the other six movies on that list.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)