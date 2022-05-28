Bike and racquet maker J-Star updates filings for proposed $17M US IPO

J-Star Holdings (YMAT), a Taiwan-based maker of bike and racquet frames, has made an additional filing for a proposed US initial public offering that could raise around $17M.

The company said in the filing that it has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol YMAT. While it didn’t specify the size and pricing of the IPO, a fee schedule indicated it was seeking to raise up to $17.3M, a figure that could likely change.

ViewTrade Securities is serving as bookrunner. J-Star first filed for the IPO in late March.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, J-Star specializes in carbon fiber composite products such as bike frames and tennis rackets. Products are designed and manufactured by J-Star to customer specifications and later sold under the customer’s brand name. The company conducts operations through subsidiaries in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Samoa.

