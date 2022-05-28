Communications stocks rally for week, even as Snap suffers

Communications stocks rallied for the week, lifted in the end by a broader stock market that pulled off its first winning week in almost two months - but the sector trailed the larger technology market, as a midweek wound to Internet stocks hung around.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) rose 3.8% for the period, which would look strong if it weren't for an S&P 500 that marked its best week since November 2020, gaining about 6.6%.

On a week where you'd be hard pressed to find a large-cap Communications stock that declined - only six of those names ended up worse off than a week ago - the clear outlier was Snap (NYSE:SNAP), which tanked on Tuesday (and seemed to take the rest of the stock market with it) after Monday evening's warning that deteriorating macro conditions meant it would miss guidance for the second quarter.

The stock nosedived 43.1% that day, and even gains of 11%, 5%, and 5% the rest of the week couldn't take the edge off a fall of 33% for the week as a whole.

Snap's warning weighed on social media peers like Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Twitter, though those stocks recovered; one that didn't was Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), the week's second-worst large-cap Communications decliner, down 10.7% over that period.

The gainers side was more populated, and the best large-cap performer there was Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), up 13% for the week. Lumen has put it together a bit in May; it's up more than 24% for the month, and now a ways above its 52-week low from February.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) gained 11.8% for the week, capping gains with strong earnings driven by its non-ad revenues such as Baidu AI Cloud.

The top five gainers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

Lumen Technologies (LUMN), +13% ;

; Baidu (BIDU), +11.8% ;

; Liberty Global Class A (LBTYA), +9% ;

; Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR), +8.9% ;

; Vodafone (VOD), +8.5% .

The top five decliners over the past five sessions among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):