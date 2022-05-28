It was a better week for the market as the S&P 500 snapped out of its 7-week losing streak. While, electric-products related stocks Enovix and Nikola took the top spots, earnings results played a key role for most of the other gainers and decliners in the list.

For the week ending May 27, The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was +6.58%, in the green after declining seven weeks a row. However, YTD, the ETF is still -12.57%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) also gained +6.39%, recovering from being in the red for two weeks in a row. YTD, XLI is --9.77%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +16% each. However, YTD, all these stocks, barring DY, are in the red.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) +31.90%. The Fremont, Calif.-based lithium-ion battery maker's stock shot up the most on May 26 (+13.91%). On May 25 the company said it added several distributors to support its growth and demand from OEMs in Asia. Separately, in an SEC filing the company noted that Director Thurman Rodgers bought 100K shares at $9 apiece for $900K, taking his total share ownership to 400K shares. YTD, the stock has fallen -54.99%, but the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $26.

Nikola (NKLA) +21.45%. The Phoenix-based maker of hydrogen/electric-based trucks and fueling stations also stock gain the most on May 26 (+8.65%). The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Hold with an Average Price Target of $10.86. YTD, the stock has declined -27.15%.

The chart below shows 6-month price-return performance of the top five gainers and SP500TR:

Dycom Industries (DY) +18.26% reported FQ1 results this week beating analysts estimates which sent its stock soaring (+17.45% May25). The company's contract revenues grew +20.45% Y/Y to $876.3M. YTD, the stock is barely in the green (+0.42%) but the only one in this week's top five gainers.

RBC Bearings (ROLL) +18.09%. Earnings also gave a boost to the Oxford, Conn.-based company's shares, as Q4 Non-GAAP EPS and revenues surpassed analysts' estimates. But the stock rallied the most a day after the results (+9.79% May 27). YTD, the stock has shed -8%.

Bloom Energy (BE) +16.88%. Last week's top gainer managed to keep a spot in the top five this week. Bloom and LSB Industries said on May 25 that they plan to install a 10 MW solid oxide electrolyzer at LSB's facility in Pryor, Okla., which will become North America's largest green ammonia production site. However, San Jose, Calif.-based Bloom, which provides power generation platform, gained the most at the end of the week (+10.32% May 27). YTD, the stock has declined -16.64%.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all lost more than -2% each. YTD, all these stocks, barring ESLT, are in the red.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) -6.13%. The Israeli aero-defense company's stock fell (-9.39%) on May 24 after missing the bottom-line consensus mark in Q1 results. Revenue of $1.35B, though beat analysts' expectations. YTD, the stock has gained +12.70%.

Staffing companies ManpowerGroup (MAN) -3.41% and ASGN (ASGN) -2.39%, took the second and third spot, respectively, following downgrades by firms. ManpowerGroup's dipped (-2.10%) May 26 after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on sector-wide concerns of slowing staffing-related indicators and negative investor sentiment. Meanwhile, ASGN slipped on (-6.45%) Wednesday as Credit Suisse lowered its rating on the stock to underperform from neutral, citing the "uncertain" macro environment. YTD, MAN is -9.59%, while ASGN has declined -22.51%.

The chart below shows 6-month price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

ZTO Express (ZTO) -2.29%. The Chinese logistics services provider reported Q1 results (May 25 post-market) beating analysts estimates. However, the stock saw a slight dip the following day -1.79%. For the week, the stock lost most on May 24 (-4.80%). YTD, ZTO is -11.35%, but the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $35.46.

AMERCO (UHAL) -2.12%. The Reno, Nev.-based truck rental company's Q4 results (May 25 post-market) missed analysts' estimates, leading to a decline in stock on May 26 (-3.94%). YTD, UHAL has fallen -30.82%.