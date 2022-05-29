Elon Musk says Bill Gates still has `multi-billion dollar' Tesla short position

May 29, 2022 7:12 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MSFT, TWTRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

Elon Musk To Buy Twitter

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates still has a "multi-billion dollar" short position in electric-vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), according to Elon Musk.
  • Gates had a short position of $500 million that has increased to $1.5 billion to $2 billion, Musk said in a series of tweets on Friday.
  • The tweets come after Musk tweeted last month that he confronted the Microsoft billionaire about his alleged Tesla (TSLA) short.
  • Gates' Tesla (TSLA) short has likely been a success in recent months since Tesla share have plunged 30% after Musk first revealed he originally took a 9% stake in Twitter (TWTR) early last month. Tesla shares rebounded 14% this week likely partly after an amended ownership filing from Musk revealed that he raised his aggregate equity commitment and likely reduced a margin loan tied to Tesla for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.
  • Tesla short interest is about 3%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.