Elon Musk says Bill Gates still has `multi-billion dollar' Tesla short position
May 29, 2022 7:12 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MSFT, TWTRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates still has a "multi-billion dollar" short position in electric-vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), according to Elon Musk.
- Gates had a short position of $500 million that has increased to $1.5 billion to $2 billion, Musk said in a series of tweets on Friday.
- The tweets come after Musk tweeted last month that he confronted the Microsoft billionaire about his alleged Tesla (TSLA) short.
- Gates' Tesla (TSLA) short has likely been a success in recent months since Tesla share have plunged 30% after Musk first revealed he originally took a 9% stake in Twitter (TWTR) early last month. Tesla shares rebounded 14% this week likely partly after an amended ownership filing from Musk revealed that he raised his aggregate equity commitment and likely reduced a margin loan tied to Tesla for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.
- Tesla short interest is about 3%.