Just Eat Takeaway may take multi-billion dollar writedown on Grubhub sale
May 29, 2022 9:41 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JTKWY), TKAYFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Just Eat Takeaway (OTC:JTKWY) may need to write down £5 billion ($6.3 billion) from the sale of Grubhub.
- Grubhub, which Just Eat acquired for $7.3 billion last year, may fetch as low £1 billion in a possible sale after failing to receive significant interest from strategic buyers, according a report in The Times on Saturday, which cited multiple unidentified sources.
- A number of private equity firms are said to have expressed interest in Grubhub, though it's not known if its serious, the report said.
- Just Eat Takeaway announced last month that it's actively working with advisers to find a strategic partner for a partial or full sale of Grubhub.
- Just Eat Takeaway has been under pressure since last fall to sell or spin off Grubhub as investor Cat Rock Capital has been urging the company to explore options for the Grubhub business.